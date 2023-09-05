Pine Ridge’s Teton Saltes working to find way back to NFL

Won 2023 XFL Championship with Arlington
By Andrew Lind
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Teton Saltes of Pine Ridge is working to get back on an NFL roster after being released by the New York Jets in 2021. Through college at the University of New Mexico Saltes remained healthy, but when he got his chance in the National Football League, injuries kept him sidelined. He went on to play in the USFL and is currently playing in the XFL for the Arlington Renegades. The Renegades won the 2023 XFL Championship.

Saltes remains hopeful and says he needs to play enough games in order to put film together to prove to NFL teams he can compete.

