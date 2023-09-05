Perfect start for RC Stevens girls soccer

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City Stevens girls soccer is out to its best start in several years, beginning 7-0. The last time the Raiders had a similar start they made it to the Class AA State Championship in 2021. Luis Usera’s squad is focusing on prioritizing what they can control. Senior captain Mya Cole says she is impressed with her team’s work rate and their want to succeed.

The Raiders play the Cobblers on Thursday at Sioux Park.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.