Perfect start for RC Stevens girls soccer

Raiders focused on controlling their own destiny
The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
By Andrew Lind
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City Stevens girls soccer is out to its best start in several years, beginning 7-0. The last time the Raiders had a similar start they made it to the Class AA State Championship in 2021. Luis Usera’s squad is focusing on prioritizing what they can control. Senior captain Mya Cole says she is impressed with her team’s work rate and their want to succeed.

The Raiders play the Cobblers on Thursday at Sioux Park.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Black Hills Urgent care
South Dakota had the biggest spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations in a single week
Hall of Fame: South Dakota’s ‘culture of excellence’ showcased in 2023 class
Rapid City man charged with killing 82-year old woman in her home was back in court
A series of dinosaur tracks have been uncovered in a drought-stricken riverbed in the state of...
Low water levels reveal dinosaur tracks at Texas state park
Rushmore Bowl
Local football teams compete in Rushmore Bowl

Latest News

Pine Ridge's Teton Saltes working to find way back to NFL
Pine Ridge’s Teton Saltes working to find way back to NFL
Pine Ridge's Teton Saltes working to find way back to NFL
Pine Ridge's Teton Saltes is fighting for NFL roster spot
Perfect start for RC Stevens girls soccer
RC STEVENS SOCCER UNBEATEN
SDSU FOOTBALL HIGHLIGHTS
SDSU football crushes Western Oregon in season opener