The forecast shows a windy haze Tuesday is on tap

By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:54 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Showers and early morning thunderstorms will taper off before noon. Today we will see gradually clearing skies with highs in the 60s to 70s. As this low-pressure system moves out, winds will pick up to around 20 to 30 miles per hour, gusting up to 50 at times. A wind advisory will be in place for Pennington, Meade, and Custer Counties until 3 p.m. this evening. Also making a return is wildfire smoke from the Canadian wildfires. The smoke could be dense at times.

By Wednesday, the haze will still be in place, but sunshine will return and temperatures will remain comfortable. Highs will likely be in the upper 70s to near average and in the 80s. Those average temperatures stay in place for the remainder of the week. On Friday, isolated storm chances return for the afternoon, keeping temperatures near average once again in the upper 70s and low 80s. Saturday and Sunday will likely have showers and storms, with temperatures likely not getting out of the 70s for afternoon high temperatures.

