Stay away from the big kitty

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Mountain Lion was spotted near Canyon Lake on Sunday.

Footage of the big cat was caught Sunday around 2:30 a.m.

The video was captured by an anonymous viewer, and the cat can be seen walking through the backyard of residents’ homes.

It appears that the big cat is carrying an animal in his mouth, then jumps over a rock wall and disappears into the trees behind the house.

