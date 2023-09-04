Representative Johnson prepares for legislative session

Representative Dusty Johnson says a major issue he wants to focus on going into this session is border control.
By Cody Dennis
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With the legislative session for Congress approaching quickly, congressmen and women will have to decide what they want to focus most of their attention on. Representative Dusty Johnson says a major issue he wants to focus on going into this session is border control.

Illegal immigration has been a hot topic for the past few years with former President Trump rallying behind a call to build a wall along the border. While President Trump is now gone from office, the sentiment still remains. Representative Johnson says this issue is one that he hears frequently when talking with constituents.

”People are pretty frustrated with the border, that is I don’t think we can defend having 1.8 million people cross that border illegally every year, and that’s why I’m pushing everything I’ve got into making sure we get some border security changes put into place and I think we’ve got a really good shot to do so when we get back to Washington in a couple weeks,” said Rep. Johnson.

Congress will reconvene on September 5th and we will see what Representative Johnson has planned to address border security.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Black Hills Urgent care
South Dakota had the biggest spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations in a single week
Hall of Fame: South Dakota’s ‘culture of excellence’ showcased in 2023 class
Rapid City man charged with killing 82-year old woman in her home was back in court
A series of dinosaur tracks have been uncovered in a drought-stricken riverbed in the state of...
Low water levels reveal dinosaur tracks at Texas state park
Rushmore Bowl
Local football teams compete in Rushmore Bowl

Latest News

One of the tools helping to replicate Martian magma and the degassing process.
South Dakota Mines experiment replicates Martian conditions, unearthing critical minerals in ‘groundbreaking’ experiment
Senator Rounds on the importance of VRC Metals
Mountain Lion in Rapid City, SD
Stay away from the big kitty
Submit your pet photo for the chance to be voted cutest pet of the week.
Cutest pet of the week: Fink