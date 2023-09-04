Public works committee approves new city greenhouse

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Parks and Recreation Department of the City requested the Public Works Committee to approve staff to advertise for bids for the Parks Greenhouse Project. The Committee gave its approval on Tuesday.

If the City Council approves the request next Tuesday, the work on the new City greenhouse can begin as early as November. The new facility will be larger than the current one and will have environmental controls for heating and cooling, with remote access. The estimated cost of the greenhouse project is $351,000.

For decades, the City greenhouse has been situated off Canyon Lake Drive near McKeague Field and the Sunken Gardens area. The greenhouse is responsible for developing more than 25,000 flowers and plants, which are then planted in flower gardens in City parks, frontage areas, and medians, and are also used by City departments.

Scott Anderson, the City Parks Division Manager, stated that the new greenhouse would be constructed next to the current facility, allowing for a flexible timeline for construction. 30 feet of the current greenhouse facility will remain for seeding operations.

“After the completion of the new greenhouse, the majority of the current facility will be dismantled, which will provide room for the parking lot which will be lost during the construction,” said Anderson.

In February, the Parks Division agreed to purchase a new greenhouse. However, before the greenhouse building is delivered, site preparation work is required. This includes grading, and extending the electrical and plumbing infrastructure, foundation, and floor work.

The City Council has scheduled a meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the City Hall Council Chambers. The meeting has been moved to Tuesday, due to the Labor Day holiday on Monday.

