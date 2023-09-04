People gathered at 17th Sturgis Mustang Rally to showcase ponies

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - People from all over North America are not horsing around as hundreds showcase their ponies at the 17th annual Sturgis Mustang Rally.

Every Labor Day weekend, the Northern Hills comes alive with hundreds of Mustangs lining Sturgis’s Main Street. It’s an event that has changed over the past seventeen years.

Mustang logo (KOTA/KEVN)

“Main Street has changed, which was one of our goals to help improve Main Street that was one of our major goals, and to keep people employed; keep the businesses going. We once were a motorcycle town, but now we’re a little of everything,” said Sturgis Mustang Rally founder Frank Lawton.

Lawton says that during Covid, the rally saw fewer participants, but that didn’t stop him from spearheading the event. Current economic trends, however, have some vendors concerned.

“When we first started out, it was a wonderful, beautiful thing, but with the prices of everything; gas prices and everything coming that far. It’s a little difficult because it’s expensive to get here now. So now we’re just considering whether or not we want to make this our last year or not,” said Deluxe Car Care owner Victor Eubanks.

Rallygoers are hoping for continued success.

“I think we’re going to come back again next year, and give it a shot and see if we can flip the tables and maybe rethink the process. We’re doing pretty good on sales; today has been absolutely wonderful,” said Eubanks.

The Sturgis Mustang Rally continues through Sep. 3, ending with a Cowboy Church service at the Thunder Dome and car races.”

