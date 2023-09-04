People are celebrating a warm Labor Day weekend

By Kayla Henderson
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Despite a wet start to summer in the Black Hills, as temperatures rise throughout Labor Day weekend, people are out enjoying the traditional end of the season.

The best time to explore the Black Hills, according to Visit Rapid City, is September through November because temperatures start to cool around Labor Day. But this weekend, not so much.

“It’s just so hot; I wish it was a little bit cooler. I like the warm weather, just not enough to be out and sweating all day,” said Leila Riker’Acevedo.

The hot temperatures this weekend didn’t stop people from spending quality time with family and exploring the Black Hills.

“My plan is to hang out with family and stay cool”, “I’m going to be going up to Custer and just hanging out”, “Honestly, going out and skating, seeing some of these trails, and experiencing more back to the community.”

If you plan on exploring the Black Hills during Labor Day weekend, make sure to stay hydrated.

