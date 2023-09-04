Park Ranger says goodbye after 55 summers at Wind Cave

By Cody Dennis
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The phrase “find a job you love” is common when people talk about what they want to do for a career, but one employee at Wind Cave National Park took that to a new level by working at the park for 55 summers. After many years of doing what he loves, Don Frankfort with Wind Cave National Park is retiring.

Frankfort has been with the park service since 1967 and in that time he’s learned to appreciate every aspect of being a park ranger. From helping people in Wind Cave to assisting people in the visitor center, the place he enjoys the most, Frankfort says it never got old for him. He says his favorite aspect of working for the park is telling the park’s story.

“Stories to be told and I think American people want to hear those stories. Stories that would include history stories about historic events, places that are sacred to native people those stories need to be told too. I think not only Wind Cave but all national parks but this place has been very special for me,” said Frankfort.

Frankfort says more than anything he will miss telling people these stories and about why he thinks Wind Cave National Park is significant.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Black Hills Urgent care
South Dakota had the biggest spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations in a single week
Hall of Fame: South Dakota’s ‘culture of excellence’ showcased in 2023 class
Rapid City man charged with killing 82-year old woman in her home was back in court
Rushmore Bowl
Local football teams compete in Rushmore Bowl
A series of dinosaur tracks have been uncovered in a drought-stricken riverbed in the state of...
Low water levels reveal dinosaur tracks at Texas state park

Latest News

Classic cars roll through Custer over the weekend
People gathered at 17th Sturgis Mustang Rally to showcase ponies
People are celebrating a warm Labor Day weekend
The South Dakota Community Foundation announces a recent endowment to the Historic Homestake...
SDCF to support Historic Homestake arts programs to help at-risk youth turn their lives around