Cutest pet of the week: Fink

10 PM KOTA Territory News - Sunday
By Juliana Alford
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This week’s cutest pet of the week is Fink. He is a 3-year-old tabby cat. His fun fact is he has extra toes. He also has a favorite toy which is feathers. He loves to chase birds and nap the day away when he isn’t chasing the dog around. The owner states that Fink is the boss of the house.

To submit your animal for the cutest pet of the week, click here.

Make sure to tell us the name of your pet, what kind of animal, the age, and a fun fact.

Furry friends aren’t limited to just cats and dogs, we want to see them all.

Make sure to tune in Sunday nights at 10p.m. to see if your pet was chosen.
