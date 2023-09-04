Coley Memorial Baseball Tournament celebrates 17 years

In honor of Mike Coley’s devotion to baseball
The 530 Sunday KOTA Territory News
By Andrew Lind
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Senior baseball teams from across the country are competing this Labor Day weekend in Rapid City at the annual Coley Memorial Baseball Tournament. The weekend commemorates the late Mike Coley, a well respected senior baseball player, who died from cancer in 2007. After Mike’s passing, his wife and son started this tournament to keep his story alive.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Black Hills Urgent care
South Dakota had the biggest spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations in a single week
Rapid City man charged with killing 82-year old woman in her home was back in court
Stevens High School will enshrine 7 honorees in the 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on...
Stevens High School announces the 2023 Hall of Fame stellar list of inductees
Box Elder man changes plea in first degree manslaughter
The Central States Fair is under fire from the NDN Collective after what they say was an act of...
Security incident at the Central States Fair raises discrimination concerns, sparks apology from organizers

Latest News

SDSU FOOTBALL HIGHLIGHTS
SDSU football crushes Western Oregon in season opener
Rushmore Bowl
Local football teams compete in Rushmore Bowl
Rushmore Bowl
Rushmore Bowl
Rapid City Stevens Girls Soccer
Rapid City Stevens girls soccer keeps winning streak alive