Classic cars roll through Custer over the weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s not every day you get to see a piece of history rolling down the road, but this past Sunday in Custer people walking down Main Street got to do just that with the annual Studebaker Car Show.

The corner of Main and Sixth Street in Custer was packed with cars from years past. Most of these cars have been restored to look the day they did when they rolled off the lot. With car shows happening all over the country, the thing that makes this show different is the brand, Studebaker.

“We’re kind of an orphan car club, when you go to a lot of car shows there’s gonna be 15-20 Mustangs or 15-20 Cameros or whatever when you go to a car show. This is none of those cars it’s just Studebakers but you never see those at other car shows so, we’re kind of one-of-a-kind,” said Tom Cantral, the treasurer of Studebaker Driver’s Club in South Dakota.

This is the 45th year for the event and Cantral says that for many, seeing these cars bring fond memories of their past.

“My mom actually had a Studebaker and that’s what I think draws a lot of people to the brand the people that own and collect these cars is that either their mom, their dad, their grandma, their grandpa, somebody in the family had one of these cars, or maybe they owned one themselves in their younger years so it just brings back memories. It’s all about nostalgia,” said Cantral.

Cantral says the appreciation for these cars is being passed on to the next generation, who he hopes will continue the show long after he can’t put it together anymore.

For one collector, this is a great opportunity to show off his collection.

“It’s very nice to be able to come to events like this because we’ve been coming here for years showing the different Studebakers and we have five different Studebakers right now that we kind of rotate through and bring different ones each year.”

The show is over for now but Cantral did emphasize that Studebaker Driver’s Club is always looking for more enthusiasts interested in repairing one of these classic cars.

