2 dead, 3 injured in Alabama shooting; victims shot at again as they arrived at the hospital

By WBRC Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - Two women were shot and killed early Monday morning, WBRC reports.

Police said two women were shot and killed just after 2 a.m. on Monday. Three other people were injured.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said the deceased victims were 24-years-old and 33-years-old. Their names have not been released.

Witnesses said the shooting first started outside of Aria Restaurant and Lounge located in the 900 Block of 5th Avenue North in Birmingham, Alabama.

When the victims arrived at UAB Hospital, the car they were in was shot at.

No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Black Hills Urgent care
South Dakota had the biggest spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations in a single week
Hall of Fame: South Dakota’s ‘culture of excellence’ showcased in 2023 class
Rapid City man charged with killing 82-year old woman in her home was back in court
Rushmore Bowl
Local football teams compete in Rushmore Bowl
While the start of the tourism season showed keystone at well above average in the month of...
Keystone gears up for productive and eventful autumn season

Latest News

Lost and Found, the organization finding students mental health resources at Black Hills State
RCFD is starting by certifying 14 people but eventually, 100% of the department will be...
RCFD takes a step forward in their care for people
President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media after attending Mass at St. Edmond Roman...
LIVE: Biden touts unions, job creation during Philadelphia Labor Day appearance
In February, the Parks Division agreed to purchase a new greenhouse.
Public works committee approves new city greenhouse