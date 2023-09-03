Storms Likely Tomorrow Afternoon, Cooler This Week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -

Overnight tonight we will start off with mostly cloudy skies. Those skies will begin to gradually clear throughout the night with temperatures likely dropping into the upper 60s by morning. Tomorrow is our last 90 degree day for the foreseeable future. We should hit 90 degree in Rapid City by the afternoon, but areas off to the west in NE Wyoming will likely not get out of the 70s tomorrow afternoon. This is all due to storms that will fire up in the afternoon. These storms could pack a punch. There is a slight risk of severe weather and some of these storms could contain some hail and gusty winds. The more east you go throughout the day, the hotter the temperatures will get. Tuesday the rain sticks around with rain showers likely for the first half of the day. We will see spotty sunshine by the evening, especially into the western areas of the area. High temperatures on Tuesday will be a complete change from the past week. Highs likely not getting out of the 60s for most of us, with some areas staying in the 50s throughout the entire day.

Wednesday sunshine returns in full force, but temperatures still remain comfortable. Highs likely in the upper 70s, just around average. Those average temperatures pour over into Thursday with temperatures reaching the low 80s by the afternoon. Sunshine remains for Thursday as well. Friday, isolated storm chances will return for the afternoon, keeping temperatures near average once again in the upper 70s and low 80s. Saturday and Sunday will likely have showers and storms with temperatures likely not getting out of the 70s for afternoon high temperatures.

