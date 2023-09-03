Local football teams compete in Rushmore Bowl

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - O’Harra Stadium in Rapid City played host to the 31st annual Rushmore Bowl on Saturday. The event gave a chance for both Rapid City Central and Rapid City Stevens to host games on their own turf on the same day. In game number one, the Cobblers fell to Sioux Falls Lincoln 59-0. And in game two, Stevens defeated Douglas 57-0.

