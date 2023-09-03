Local football teams compete in Rushmore Bowl

RC Stevens with big win over Douglas
10 PM KOTA Territory News - Saturday
By Andrew Lind
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 12:28 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - O’Harra Stadium in Rapid City played host to the 31st annual Rushmore Bowl on Saturday. The event gave a chance for both Rapid City Central and Rapid City Stevens to host games on their own turf on the same day. In game number one, the Cobblers fell to Sioux Falls Lincoln 59-0. And in game two, Stevens defeated Douglas 57-0.

