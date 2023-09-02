YFS farmers celebrate their crop at Harvest Festival

Darcie Decker with YFS prepares for the 6th Annual YFS Harvest Festival.
By Keith Grant
Updated: 21 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Fullerton Farms (230 S. Ellsworth Road) in Box Elder will celebrate the 6th annual Youth & Family Servies (YFS) Harvest Festival. This highly anticipated family-friendly fest on September 16 is free. YFS estimates roughly 500 people will make their way to the farm in Box Elder starting at 10 a.m.

The farm is managed by YFS and kids help plant and take care of the crops. While some of the crops are harvested, many will be up for taste testing and even used in chef demos.

Darcie Decker with YFS, says the Harvest Festival aims to inspire and educate all ages in food, farming, nutrition, sustainability, and healthy fun.

For more information on the YFS Harvest Festival check out the interview from Good Morning KOTA Territory Above.

