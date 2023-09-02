Rapid City Art Alley gets a makeover

Art Alley now has double the room for art.
By Kristin Kite
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Last summer, Black Hills Energy partnered with services including Bluepeak, Midco, Century Link, and Montana-Dakota Utilities along with local contractors to give Art Alley a makeover.

Representatives from The Rapid City Arts Council and Black Hills Energy officially unveiled the Art Alley project today.

The alley has been stripped of old infrastructure and wiring, which officials said expands the art potential of the alley.

Art Alley is one of many tourist attractions in Rapid City, allowing artists and community members freedom of expression.

The Executive Director for the Rapid City Arts Council, Jacqui Dietrich explains the alley has been a regular backdrop for promotions, brochures, hotel websites, and senior pictures, and now it has gotten a revamp.

The idea was to expand the alley for safety and more artistic potential. Black Hills operations manager, Michael Pogany said that recently LED lighting has been installed through Black Hills Energy with the lamp posts that fill the alley.

“Really what our project involved was taking the overhead in fracture and placing it underground really freeing up the skyscape to create more artistic opportunities in Art Alley,” Pogany said.

“We’ve actually had more than a dozen artists participate in a permitting process since the lines came down. So clearly it’s bringing new energy and a new excitement to Art Alley, so we’re really excited to see that growth occur and it feels like that space has doubled,” Dietrich said.

Previously large utility boxes, phone lines, and electrical wires cluttered the alley. Both officials say this paves the way for expanded creativity and future developments.

