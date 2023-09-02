Keystone gears up for productive and eventful autumn season

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - While the start of the tourism season showed Keystone at well above average in the month of July, now the town is in the mix of getting ready for the fall season.

Robin Platson the Executive Director of the Keystone Chamber of Commerce stated “We start getting our closing dates from our businesses because we are a town where a few of our companies will close. Towards the end of September, middle of October, we still have a few that will be open in November.” Now that does not mean the tourism season is over. If you plan on visiting the Mount Rushmore State Holy Terror Days is on the horizon in mid-September featuring vendor tents and a Big Foot Run. “So that starts on Friday, September 15th, and goes through Saturday evening,” Platson added.

If running is your favorite activity, how about running from ghouls and goblins? You might find some spooky favorites among the October events in town. I look forward to the haunting at Keystone, I think we do an excellent job of bringing people in, we have three locations, we all haunt up, as you say, and we bring those people through and we get lots of people from the surrounding 5 states are coming to it because it’s so popular” Sandy McClain the owner of Big Thunder Gold Mine stated.

And from frightful nights to Thanksgiving feasts, Platson added “My favorite would be the Victorian Christmas and it is the weekend before Thanksgiving on Saturday we have a vendor show and silent auction, pray to the trees, and there are a few benefits that will assist the community, and it’s just another place to come and meet and have a community supper.”

For more information on upcoming events, you can head to the Keystone website.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.