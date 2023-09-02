Good Samaritans rescue swans trapped in spillway for several days

WORCESTER, Mass. (SPECTRUM NEWS) - Two good Samaritans in Massachusetts came to the aid of some feathery friends Friday.

The men saw that several swans were stuck in a spillway in a pond for several days and jumped into action.

The rescue was all caught on camera.

A mother swan and two of her babies are now free after appearing to be trapped in a spillway in Salisbury Pond and Institute Park for several days. One unfortunately died before it could be rescued.

Jonathan Booker was one of the people who took it upon themselves to move the swans and it was not his first time going into the spillway to move a bird.

“Well, last summer there was birds stuck in there. I climbed down with a ladder, and I just thought like, you know, it’s God’s creature. God’s creatures need help too, you know,” Booker said. “So, I don’t know why these birds have been stuck there for five days, but I just thought they needed help and I went down and got it done.”

Thomas Burns was the other man responsible for the operation.

He arrived on the scene to support Booker shortly after hearing about the swans in the news earlier Thursday morning.

“John went back down and I followed him back down into the basin and we scooped the mother and the last baby up and we wheeled them over to this area, where we released them and I came back to look this afternoon and they’re doing quite well,” Burns said.

City manager Eric Batista did announce on social media Wednesday they had plans as early as Thursday to rescue the swans with the support of Massachusetts Divisions of Fisheries and Wildlife and the Animal Rescue League of Boston.

Burns said it’s frustrating that the city didn’t take further action sooner.

“People calling people and everybody’s pointing fingers, but nobody wants to get the job done. They want to wait for people from Boston to come down,” Burns said. “We live in Worcester. It’s mini-Boston. We should have our own people. They shouldn’t suffer down there with no food, no water and losing a child for six days. It’s unheard of.”

The city said they’re working on creating safety precautions around the pond to better protect local wildlife and they hope to be able to implement those policies soon.

Copyright 2023 SPECTRUM NEWS WORCESTER via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.