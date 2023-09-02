City offices closed on Labor Day: Services & operations adjusted

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The City of Rapid City offices will be closed on Monday, September 4, in observance of Labor Day. The City Council meeting has been rescheduled to Tuesday, September 5th, at 6:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers.

Due to the holiday, the trash collection scheduled for Monday will take place on Tuesday. However, Tuesday to Friday collections will remain the same for Labor Day Week. Kindly leave your trash out until it is collected. The Rapid City Landfill, Rapid Transit System, and the Rapid City Public Library will also be closed on Sunday and Labor Day Monday. Additionally, the Monument will remain closed on Labor Day Monday.

The Roosevelt Swim Center’s outdoor 50-meter pool will be open through the Labor Day holiday weekend. After Labor Day Monday, the 50-meter pool will close for the season. The Roosevelt Swim Center facility will remain closed for annual cleaning and will reopen to the public, including classes, on Tuesday, September 5.

The Roosevelt Park Ice Arena will be open for the Labor Day holiday weekend. The facility will be open for Public Skate on Saturday from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. and 7-9 p.m., Sunday from 9 a.m. to noon, and Labor Day Monday from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Admission is $7 with a $5 skate rental.

The Rapid City Airport will be open, but administrative offices will be closed. The Rapid City Police and Fire Departments will be operating, but administrative offices will be closed as well.

