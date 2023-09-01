Very hot Labor Day weekend

By David Stradling
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It will be a very hot start to the weekend with high temperatures in the 90s and triple digits across the region. Skies will be mostly sunny on Saturday and for much of Sunday, but a few clouds and an isolated storm or two will be possible later in the afternoon and evening on Sunday.

The weather for Labor Day will greatly vary depending on where you are reading this forecast discussion from. If you live in Wyoming, temperatures will be cooler with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s. It will be warmer in western South Dakota with highs in the 80s to low 90s for many. Everyone will have a chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon.

A few storms linger into Tuesday, which will be the coolest day of the week. Highs will range from the 60s to the 70s across the area. Temperatures return to the 70s and 80s for the rest of next week and into the following weekend. There will be a couple storm chances, mainly late week.

