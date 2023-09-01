Town in tears after toddler’s auto shop death in Massachusetts

A toddler died after an accident at a family-owned auto shop in Massachusetts. WCVB via CNN Newsource
By WCVB staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COHASSET, Mass. (WCVB) – Police say a toddler was fatally injured in an accident at his family’s auto repair shop in Massachusetts.

Neighbors say the 2-year-old was always following his grandfather around.

“My heart is broken. I mean, what can you say? There’s just nothing worse,” said neighbor Lisa Wrin.

The tragedy at the mechanic shop has shaken people here as they remember the child who was always at his grandfather’s side.

“He was kind, gentle, very excited to be here and be excited to be with his grandpa,” Mel McLaughlin said.

Investigators say the toddler was at Hajj Auto Care with his grandfather Thursday when something went terribly wrong with a skid steer out back.

Police say the grandfather rushed the boy to the police department around the corner, but it was too late.

“I know there is a lot of equipment, a lot of toys, a lot of, you know, there’s a lot of movement over there,” Wrin said.

Other business owners would often see the boy and the market across the street was a frequent stop for the family.

“The little boy followed him everywhere, and he was trying to mentor him, teach him good manners, teach him to look at people in the eye and teach him to use his quarter to pay for the two pieces of candy,” McLaughlin said.

As investigators work to determine what went wrong, neighbors here are promising unending support for the devastated family.

“There was definitely an unconditional love, that is why the story itself is so much more heartbreaking,” McLaughlin said.

The Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office says the incident appears to be an accident, but it remains under investigation.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration also is part of the investigation.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Central States Fair is under fire from the NDN Collective after what they say was an act of...
Security incident at the Central States Fair raises discrimination concerns, sparks apology from organizers
Final explanation released for draft initiated measure that would legalize recreational marijuana
21-year-old Daya Returns from Scout allegedly stabbed a man multiple times on July 23, 2023.
Rapid City woman pleads not guilty to attempted murder & robbery
Ranger Square poster in Hill City
A new square is coming to the Southern Hills
Rapid City firefighters tackle a home fire on Spruce Street Wednesday afternoon.
Rapid City firefighter injured tackling home blaze

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during an event on prescription drug costs, in the East Room of the...
Biden approves Medal of Honor for Army helicopter pilot who rescued soldiers in a Vietnam firefight
Family and friends release balloons at a private vigil Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Columbus,...
Ohio authorities release bodycam video showing fatal police shooting of pregnant Black woman
A toddler died after an accident at a family-owned auto shop in Massachusetts. WCVB via CNN...
Town in tears after toddler's auto shop death in Massachusetts
FILE - A Rhode Island airport about 60 miles south of Boston briefly went into lockdown Friday.
Rhode Island airport ends brief lockdown; police say security threat was unfounded