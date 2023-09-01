Summer Nights comes to a close

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s become a staple of nightlife during the summer in Rapid City. Summer Nights came to a close Thursday night.

Every Thursday night from Memorial Day to Labor Day, Summer Nights brings downtown Rapid City live music and fresh food, courtesy of restaurants in the area. This is the 16th year the event has returned to the city and the president of Summer Nights says he has seen it grow from an unofficial occasion to a full-blown celebration.

After tonight he says the staff will take a much-needed break, then it’s back to the drawing board for next year.

“You know, right now we’re trying to ... we’re an all-volunteer group so we’re tired. We all want to kick off this last year or last event and we’ll go into planning phase next month,” said Judd Nielsen, president of Summer Nights.

The fun downtown is over this year but Nielsen says they don’t plan on stopping any time soon.

