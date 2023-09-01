Summer Nights comes to a close

By Cody Dennis
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s become a staple of nightlife during the summer in Rapid City. Summer Nights came to a close Thursday night.

Every Thursday night from Memorial Day to Labor Day, Summer Nights brings downtown Rapid City live music and fresh food, courtesy of restaurants in the area. This is the 16th year the event has returned to the city and the president of Summer Nights says he has seen it grow from an unofficial occasion to a full-blown celebration.

After tonight he says the staff will take a much-needed break, then it’s back to the drawing board for next year.

“You know, right now we’re trying to ... we’re an all-volunteer group so we’re tired. We all want to kick off this last year or last event and we’ll go into planning phase next month,” said Judd Nielsen, president of Summer Nights.

The fun downtown is over this year but Nielsen says they don’t plan on stopping any time soon.

The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Central States Fair is under fire from the NDN Collective after what they say was an act of...
Security incident at the Central States Fair raises discrimination concerns, sparks apology from organizers
Final explanation released for draft initiated measure that would legalize recreational marijuana
21-year-old Daya Returns from Scout allegedly stabbed a man multiple times on July 23, 2023.
Rapid City woman pleads not guilty to attempted murder & robbery
Ranger Square poster in Hill City
A new square is coming to the Southern Hills
Rapid City firefighters tackle a home fire on Spruce Street Wednesday afternoon.
Rapid City firefighter injured tackling home blaze

Latest News

Francis Case Elementary School
Your child may quality for free or reduced meals
A few months ago the Rapid City Police Department implemented a call for service log to provide...
Police call to service log creates a good impression on Rapid City residents
Businesses in Hill City
Southern Hills town thrives post-tourism season
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
kota kevn forecast