Stevens High School announces the 2023 Hall of Fame stellar list of inductees

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Stevens High School will enshrine 7 honorees in the 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Sunday, September 3 beginning with a social at 1:30 p.m., followed by the ceremony at 2 p.m. in the Milo Winter Auditorium.

This year’s group of outstanding honorees includes 4 athletes and 3 coaches, says Gymnastics Coach Sheri Keck, “This year’s class is exciting and very deserving.” A golfer who won 4 state individual titles and 4 team titles and another, a state champion, and was named Female Track Athlete of the Year in South Dakota are two female athletes who will be among the inductees for this year’s Honors ceremony.

Newly named Athletic Director of Stevens High School, Nick Karn says he’s excited to be a part of an environment that strives for so much, “excited to be a part of an event where the climate and the culture of Stevens High School surrounds around excellence and this is one way we do it.” Karn adds that the Inductees will be honored during halftime at the Rushmore Bowl game where Stevens will take on Douglas High School at O’Harra Stadium starting at 6 p.m.

The broad selection of inductees includes:

Chaz Fox, Captain, (Football Team/Played Basketball & Track,) He was a 3-year letter winner in football, basketball, and track teams. Chaz was the starting tailback and linebacker and one of the captains on the football team. He rushed for over 1,000 yards his senior year and was an all-state running back that year. As a sprinter, he was a part of 3 state team championships and his relay teams set state records in the 4x100 relay. He had a scholarship to Furman University in South Carolina where he continued to break records for receiving touchdowns. And was also a 4 year letter winner in track and named MVP of the track team in 1984. Drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in 1985 in the 4th round. He played 3 years in the NFL for the Chiefs, St. Louis Cardinals, and Buffalo Bills as a wide receiver and returned kickoffs.

Nikki Stangarone, (Golfer), A golfer under Phil Hunt, won 4 state individual golf titles and was on 4 consecutive team titles. Nikki is still the only girl golfer to do that in the state. Nikki went on to play in college at New Mexico, and San Diego State. She had a lot of success but a wrist injury sidelined her. She graduated from the Univ. of Oklahoma College of Law.

Paul Hendry, (Triple Jump, Football & Basketball), Paul is being inducted as a coach and athlete. He was a 3 x state triple jump champion, and a varsity football and basketball player while attending SHS. He was named Top Raider Boy and 1987 Male Athlete of the Year. He went to USD where he played football and ran track. He was very successful, he was an NCAA Division II All-American, team captain, and a part of the 1992 Indoor Conference Track team. As a head coach, he led his team to 16 state team titles( 11 girls and 5 boys). He also had 64 individual state winners and 39 relay teams win.

Barb Riemenschneider, (Volleyball State Champion), While attending Stevens High School, Barb played French horn in the all-state orchestra, she was a member of the State champion Volleyball team where she was named to the all-tournament team. She was a member of the girl’s basketball team that was state runners-up. In track, Barb was on a state team championship team, Named Female Track Athlete of the Year for SD, and won several individual titles in the hurdles and sprint relays. Named Top Raider girl athlete, and RC top Female Athlete.

John Aldridge, (Coach), During his career, coached football at the middle, high, and college levels. In 1976 John was named an NAIA All-District Football player and Kodak small college All-American which gave him an excellent background to coach football at SHS. He also coached wrestling was inducted into the SD Wrestling HOF and worked with several individual state champions. As a teacher, he was named SD Elementary Teacher of the Year and RCAS Teacher of the Year. He loved working with Special Olympics and coached the Meadowbrook Jump Rope team.

Ray Boetel, (Coach), Ray has taught and coached for 40 years, 27 of those years were at SHS. He worked with the high jumpers and pole vaulted. He coached the first 7-foot high jumper (7′2) in SD at the college and high school level. He also coached the first to 16′ boy pole vaulters. And the first 10′, 11′, and 12′ pole vaulters in the state. He also coached 1-2-3 placers at the state meet. Named to RC Officials HOF and was named SD Coaches Association assistant coach of the year.

Eldon McNabb, (Coach), Eldon coached football, and wrestling during his 37 years at SHS. He was on the coaching staff for the 1974 State Football Championship and 1987 Football State Championship. As a coach of the wrestling team, he helped coach 3 state championship teams, 4 runners-up teams, a few more 3rd place teams, and too many individual state champions to count.

