Southern Hills town thrives post-tourism season

Businesses in Hill City
Businesses in Hill City(KOTA/KEVN)
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Economic challenges are common across the Black Hills when the tourism season winds down. But that’s not the case in one Southern Hills town.

Hill City thrives throughout the year, even during the tourism off-season. According to the owner of Granite Sports, with the tourism season extending each year, an increasing number of businesses are more likely to remain open year-round.

“We’ve had a great summer, a quite few new businesses which has helped with drawing more people to Hill City, so that’s been really great,” said Granite Sports owner Pat Wiederhold.

Downtown Hill City
Downtown Hill City(KOTA/KEVN)

Hill City’s economic peak season extends from March to winter, driven by a year-round calendar of community events. These events, according to a member of the Hill City Area Chamber of Commerce, not only attract visitors but also give the community an opportunity to gather together.

”You know, everybody’s suffered through COVID to a certain degree. They were impacted in different ways. But we have seen a robust return from people who want to come and visit. They want to get out, they want to experience the outdoors again, they want to be with family, they want to be with community,” said Hill City Chamber of Commerce executive director Janet Wetovick-Bily.

Hill City is gearing up for its annual quilt show, along with a special ‘Buffalo Love’ event, which is a fundraiser for Hill City’s ambulance building.

