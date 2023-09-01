SD Mines football team kicks off the season Friday night

Hardrockers host Valley City State Friday night
The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
By Vic Quick
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The local college football season is set to kickoff. South Dakota Mines hosts Valley City State Friday night at O’Harra Stadium with kickoff slated for 6:00. The Hardrockers are coming off back to back winning seasons for the first time since the 80′s. Black Hills State opens the season Saturday at St. Thomas.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prairie Acres estates sign.
Mobile home residents faced with decision: repair or be evicted
Final explanation released for draft initiated measure that would legalize recreational marijuana
The Central States Fair is under fire from the NDN Collective after what they say was an act of...
Security incident at the Central States Fair raises discrimination concerns, sparks apology from organizers
All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.
Dairy Queen offering 85-cent Blizzards for 2 weeks
Single motorcycle fatal crash in Lawrence County

Latest News

8-31 Mines football
SD Mines football team kicks off the season Friday night
8-31 SDSU football
SDSU and USD football team kickoff the season Thursday
8-31 SDSU football
SDSU and USD football team kickoff the season Thursday
8-31 Spearfish girls soccer
Spearfish girls soccer ready to build on success