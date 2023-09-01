Rapid City Fire Department asks the public to be careful this Labor Day

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As you get ready to celebrate the Labor Day weekend holiday with friends and family it is important to remember with hot temperatures in the forecast fire safety is something to keep in mind.

Whether you’re hiking, fishing, or boating the Rapid City Fire Department reminds everyone to exercise caution if you’re planning to go camping during the holiday weekend with hot temperatures in the forecast be sure to prepare for anticipated elevated fire conditions.

Some of the ways you can prioritize the safety of yourself and your loved ones begin with selecting a designated campsite with proper campfire containment measures. Additionally, you want to remember to keep your campfire a safe distance from flammable liquids, tents, trees, and tall brush.

“Make sure you have some water that you are able to extinguish the fire completely or make sure you have a shovel with some dirt that you can stir into that campfire and never leave it, don’t go to bed without making sure it cold, make sure its cold to the touch before you leave the fire,” Brian Povandera, Rapid City Fire Department Division Chief of Fire Operations, said.

Also, if if you are hauling a trailer or driving an RV, “Make sure your vehicles are well maintained ... your chains for your trailers are tied up and they’re not dragging across the asphalt creating sparks,” Povandera added.

