Keith & Kate tried self defense and have some tips you can take with you wherever you go

By Kate Robinson
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Self-defense can be vital in times when a dangerous situation arises. Whether it’s on the school playground or in the streets, everyone should know at least one defense move that might just save your life.

This week Keith and Kate got a lesson in self-defense and have some moves you can even try to learn yourself.

When practicing self-defense, there are many factors that come into play. By having the right form, and starting off at the beginning, just a few moves can make all the difference. The key components of self-defense are kick, block, and punch. These three basic maneuvers can be building blocks for anyone just beginning their self-defense journey.

“Now the next thing you’re going to look at to make that more effective is your stance. But when you’re hitting something, you want all of that push off here. You can’t hit effectively with one foot off. One of the reasons we want everyone to understand the block is because you don’t know what’s in somebody’s hands,” says Karate instructors, Misses and Mater Buckingham, from Karate for Kids.

Learning self-defense may be difficult but having a few moves in your back pocket can make all the difference when it comes to keeping those around you safe.

