Former South Dakota Mines students create predictive software that tells you when your appliances will break

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota Mines graduates have molded an idea using data collected in homes to predict when appliances need repair.

The former students created their senior design project under the sponsorship of Property Meld.

It started as a senior capstone project and an original idea from an engineering manager and chief technology officer at Property Meld. The engineering manager, Austin Wentz said it was meant to simulate a concept of a “house that would fix itself.”

The idea was for the web-based maintenance company to make use of property data collected from multiple sources and streamline the predictive software.

“The project that they worked on was really focused on getting the data that’s needed to be able to predict that, to be able to forecast that. To be able to say we have a fairly good idea when your refrigerator is going to go out, when your water heater is going to go out, and so we can get those fixed before that actually happens,” Wentz said.

Once the students graduated, they continued working on the project.

“I think what we’re trying to do is try and connect all the smart appliances and the smart home together in one place, so we can see all those details in one location which is Property Meld,” said Rachel Terwilliger, associate software engineer for Property Meld.

Software engineers said the data usage potentials are unlimited.

“Rather than having a reactive maintenance experience where something breaks in your home and then that’s when it gets fixed, we can actually move toward a more proactive maintenance experience,” said Cody Hall associate software engineer for Property Meld.

On Sept. 13, approximately 100 property management professionals around the country will meet with Property Meld in Rapid City to discuss the software.

