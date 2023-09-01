FDA to finalize ban on menthol cigarettes in coming months

In April 2022, when the FDA initially announced it was going to ban the popular flavor, it set...
In April 2022, when the FDA initially announced it was going to ban the popular flavor, it set a deadline of August 2023 to work out the details.(Pixabay)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration said it still plans to finalize a ban on menthol cigarettes, but the agency is running behind schedule.

In April 2022, when the FDA initially announced it was going to ban the popular flavor, it set a deadline of August 2023 to work out the details.

That deadline has come and gone, but it is still listed online.

However, a spokesperson said the FDA will instead complete work on the rule “in the coming months.”

Members of the Congressional Black Caucus sent a letter urging the FDA to meet its August deadline on menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars.

Flavors in cigarettes were banned in 2009, but after lobbying pressure from the industry, menthol was left out of the ban.

Scientists have long understood that flavor can make cigarettes more addictive than tobacco-flavored ones.

The flavor is also attractive to more new users and has been heavily marketed to minority communities.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Central States Fair is under fire from the NDN Collective after what they say was an act of...
Security incident at the Central States Fair raises discrimination concerns, sparks apology from organizers
Final explanation released for draft initiated measure that would legalize recreational marijuana
21-year-old Daya Returns from Scout allegedly stabbed a man multiple times on July 23, 2023.
Rapid City woman pleads not guilty to attempted murder & robbery
Ranger Square poster in Hill City
A new square is coming to the Southern Hills
Rapid City firefighters tackle a home fire on Spruce Street Wednesday afternoon.
Rapid City firefighter injured tackling home blaze

Latest News

Employee Lisa Bell dumps out a shovel full of mud as business owners and employees start...
Biden wants an extra $4 billion for disaster relief, bringing total request to $16 billion
‘She isn’t a bus rider’: Baton Rouge mom says child was placed on a school bus and dropped off...
Mom says 4-year-old girl was placed on a school bus, dropped off at a random apartment complex
FILE - Stanford running back Mitch Leigber, middle, runs the ball against California during the...
ACC clears way to add Stanford, Cal, SMU, providing escape from sinking Pac-12 for Bay Area schools
Francis Case Elementary School
Your child may quality for free or reduced meals
A few months ago the Rapid City Police Department implemented a call for service log to provide...
Police call to service log creates a good impression on Rapid City residents