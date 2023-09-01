Box Elder man changes plea in first degree manslaughter

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A box elder man was in court today for a change of plea hearing.

43-year-old Jamie Prince pleaded guilty but mentally ill in his first degree manslaughter case.

Prince pleaded guilty but mentally ill to killing Shirley Bartolotta in August of 2022.

A 33 page document was presented to the court today, outlining Prince’s mental illnesses.

In a plea agreement, the state asked for 40 years. The defense then asked that the court bind itself to the recommendation.

Seventh Circuit Judge Matt Brown agreed to bind to the recommendation, meaning that Prince cannot be sentenced for more than 40 years.

His sentencing date is scheduled for mid December.

Bartolotta’s brother, Paul Fiddler, also spoke, saying “I will never understand why Mr. Prince thought it was his place to take another family member of mine away.’ Fiddler also said that he doesn’t believe Prince should have the opportunity for release.

