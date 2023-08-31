The Winner of the Grill used on Grilling with Eric!

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Again, this year, Karl’s TV and Appliance provided an amazing grill for Eric to grill on - the segment, of course was Grilling with Eric. As we do each year, we give away the grill to one lucky entrant in the drawing.

And this year’s lucky winner is Christine Gulseth of Rapid City! Congratulations Christine!

Thanks again to Karl’s, the viewers and to those who entered the drawing. Stay tuned for another summer of Grilling with Eric in 2024!

