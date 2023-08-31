Rep. Dusty Johnson speaks in support of mining operations

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Representative Dusty Johnson visited the Coeur Wharf Gold Mine west of Lead Tuesday, August 29, the only gold mining operation in South Dakota.

In 2022, a conditional use permit known as a “Boston expansion” was approved. This would expand the mining operation by about 49 acres and increase the lifespan of the operation for three more years.

The mine itself is responsible for 260 jobs in the area.

Representative Johnson spoke in support of mining operations stating that facilities like this one are vital if the United States wants to compete with Chinese production of gold.

”We can’t continue to give China coercive economic power over our country. We know that we are increasingly looking to China for critical minerals... it’s time for America to be smart enough to open some of our own new mines so we are not dependent on China,” said Rep. Johnson.

In order for the mine to expand, one more permit will need approval. That approval is expected later this year.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.