Rapid City woman pleads not guilty to attempted murder & robbery

21-year-old Daya Returns from Scout allegedly stabbed a man multiple times on July 23, 2023.
21-year-old Daya Returns from Scout allegedly stabbed a man multiple times on July 23, 2023.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Daya Returns from Scout is accused of stabbing a man multiple times over a bottle of alcohol, according to the Rapid City Police Department. Police were called to an area adjacent to 720 E. Monroe Street, one block from Lacross Street, on July 23 because a man was stabbed multiple times. On July 24, Returns from Scout was arrested on a probation hold.

On August 30, she pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted murder & robbery.

Mug of Returns from Scout
Mug of Returns from Scout(KOTA KEVN)
Download the KOTA News App.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prairie Acres estates sign.
Mobile home residents faced with decision: repair or be evicted
Final explanation released for draft initiated measure that would legalize recreational marijuana
Single motorcycle fatal crash in Lawrence County
All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.
Dairy Queen offering 85-cent Blizzards for 2 weeks
Rapid City Fire Department at The Eagle Ridge Apartments.
Balcony catches fire at the Eagle Ridge Apartments

Latest News

The Central States Fair is under fire from the NDN Collective after what they say was an act of...
Security incident at the Central States Fair raises discrimination concerns, sparks apology from organizers
Rapid City firefighters tackle a home fire on Spruce Street Wednesday afternoon.
Rapid City firefighter injured tackling home blaze
Ranger Square poster in Hill City
A new square is coming to the Southern Hills
Coeur Wharf Mine west of Lead.
Rep. Dusty Johnson speaks in support of mining operations