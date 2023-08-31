Rapid City woman pleads not guilty to attempted murder & robbery

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Daya Returns from Scout is accused of stabbing a man multiple times over a bottle of alcohol, according to the Rapid City Police Department. Police were called to an area adjacent to 720 E. Monroe Street, one block from Lacross Street, on July 23 because a man was stabbed multiple times. On July 24, Returns from Scout was arrested on a probation hold.

On August 30, she pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted murder & robbery.

Mug of Returns from Scout (KOTA KEVN)

