Rapid City firefighter injured tackling home blaze

By KOTA Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City firefighter was sent to the hospital after fighting a house fire this afternoon.

It happened at a mobile home park in the 800 block of Spruce Street at around 1:30 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke and flames coming from the front of the trailer home.

The homeowners were able to escape with a few of their dogs---but four cats and two dogs were unaccounted for. The home sustained significant damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prairie Acres estates sign.
Mobile home residents faced with decision: repair or be evicted
Single motorcycle fatal crash in Lawrence County
Final explanation released for draft initiated measure that would legalize recreational marijuana
DPS announces September sobriety checkpoints
All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.
Dairy Queen offering 85-cent Blizzards for 2 weeks

Latest News

The Central States Fair is under fire from the NDN Collective after what they say was an act of...
Security incident at the Central States Fair raises discrimination concerns, sparks apology from organizers
Ranger Square poster in Hill City
A new square is coming to the Southern Hills
Coeur Wharf Mine west of Lead.
Rep. Dusty Johnson speaks in support of mining operations
South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announced today the public can now receive Consumer...
Getting notified of a scam has become a bit easier