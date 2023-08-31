KOTA Cares: Mommy’s Closet lends a hand to families in need

Diapers are essential for the health and hygiene for babies and toddlers.
By Cyle Clark
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Diapers can cost a family nearly $100 a month and diapers cannot be purchased using food stamps or WIC.

On this week’s KOTA Cares, we spotlight the Volunteers of America’s Mommy’s Closet and their mission to ensure no child goes without necessities.

For babies and toddlers, diapers are essential for health and hygiene, but many families struggle to meet this need.

Mommy’s Closet aids families with children under five and provides them with diapers, wipes, formula, and other hygiene products.

“Children without sufficient diapers will stay in soiled diapers longer causing infections, opening the children up to disease. Parents that don’t have diapers for their children will have extra stress and burden upon them,” said Heather Kendall, community outreach coordinator for Mommy’s Closet.

According to the National Diaper Bank Network’s 2023 Diaper Check, one in four parents and caregivers reported missing nearly five days of work a month because of unmet diaper needs.

Mommy’s Closet has no barriers to their services, meaning families don’t have to show proof of income or even identification to receive assistance.

Kendall adds, “We make minimal barriers because everybody no matter how much you make might get themselves in a situation sometimes, where they do need a little bit of help and we don’t want to prevent those families from coming in and getting a basic need item for your child.”

Mommy’s Closet is located at 111 New York Street and is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 11-4 p.m.

Mommy’s Closet is asking the community for their help during their size five diaper drive, people can drop off items at City Hall or the New York Street address.

