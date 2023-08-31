Indoor shooting ranges are a possibility for Rapid City

The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
By Kristin Kite
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A proposal to allow indoor shooting ranges in Rapid City was discussed at the Legal and Finance committee meeting, on August 30.

Rapid City’s community development department director, Vicki Fisher spoke on what she called the growing interest in indoor shooting ranges in the city.

Officials said the city has gotten numerous inquiries from organizations that have been looking for approval on this ordinance.

Feedback gathered from the community allows project planners to start taking direction.

”There’s been an increasing public support for the use, and as planners we are tasked with you know, researching that use whether it’s reasonable or not in the community,” said Jonathan Howard, department of community development special projects planner.

Legal and Finance approved the first reading of the ordinance and it moves to the full council next Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m.

Rep. Dusty Johnson speaks in support of mining operations
