Cooking with Eric - Cool Cucumber Salsa

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Creamy, crunchy texture and super fresh flavors! Finally, a new way to use up all those garden cucumbers!

First, peel and seed 2 cups cucumbers. Finely chop them and place in a large salad bowl. To that you’ll add a half cup of diced, seeded tomato and 1/4 cup minced onion. Then add 2 tablespoons chopped Italian flat-leaf parsley and 4 1/2 teaspoon finely chopped fresh cilantro. (If you don’t like cilantro, add more parsley). Then add a seeded and chopped jalapeno pepper. Throw in a minced garlic clove and stir in 1/4 cup sour cream. Squeeze in the fresh juice of one lemon, and one lime. Add 1/4 teaspoon ground cumin and finally 1/4 teaspoon salt.

Gently mix and toss until well combined and the sour cream is distributed evenly throughout the salsa.

Serve with chips or use a topping for a grilled piece of fish or chicken, or even pork!

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.