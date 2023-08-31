Balcony catches fire at the Eagle Ridge Apartments

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Wednesday morning Rapid City Fire Department was dispatched to an apartment complex located at 205 Stumer Road for a structure fire.

The fire stemmed from a second-floor balcony at the Eagle Ridge Apartments. The cause of the fire was still under determination an hour after crews arrived.

Firefighters were seen cutting down trees with axes and chainsaws which surrounded the burned balcony.

”When we arrived we kind of identified the need for a fire investigator so they showed up and they’re kind of doing their investigation right now, and you know hopefully later on they’ll be able to find something, determine something, and let us know,” said Capt. Ryan Ricke of the Rapid City Fire Department.

Officials from the fire department said there were no injuries from the fire.

