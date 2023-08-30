Staying hot to end the week

By David Stradling
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Skies will remain clear overnight and temperatures will drop into the 50s and low 60s.

It will remain warm for Thursday with high temperatures in the 80s and 90s. Skies will be sunny all day long. Clouds will increase late Thursday night into Friday morning. Friday will be hot with highs in the 80s and 90s once again under partly cloudy skies.

Temperatures soar into the 90s this weekend with some spots reaching the triple digits. Skies will be mostly sunny on Saturday and become partly cloudy Sunday with an isolated storm possible late Sunday evening.

Labor Day will be in the 80s and 90s for many with isolated storms through the afternoon hours. Some storms will be possible Tuesday, too. Temperatures will be much cooler on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 70s and 80s.

The heat is expected to return for the second half of next week and into the following weekend with 90s looking likely.

