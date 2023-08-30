Indoor gun ranges could be coming to Rapid City

There are no indoor gun ranges in western South Dakota.
By Cody Dennis
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 12:09 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Testing a firearm regularly can be vital for responsible gun ownership. Rapid City may soon allow indoor shooting ranges to be built to help promote safe training with firearms in a controlled setting.

On Wednesday, August 30, Rapid City’s legal and finance committee will vote on whether to approve a change in city ordinance that would allow indoor shooting ranges to be built.

The city’s special projects planner says the reason for making the change now is because Rapid City has been receiving regular applications to build them, about once a month. Additionally, he says that ranges like this promote responsible gun ownership.

”Yeah, the idea is not to glorify guns or gun culture it’s to give people a safe place to train and learn safe habits,” said Jonathan Howard.

This ordinance change still needs to be approved by Rapid City’s Legal and Finance Committee before moving to the full city council next week. If approved by the city council, the ordinance will go into effect.

