Hot and windy today - high fire danger!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It will be sunny and hot for everyone today with highs in the 90s. It will be breezy and with the wind, fire danger will be elevated across much of northeast Wyoming, leading to Red Flag Warnings. In western South Dakota, fire danger will range from moderate to high.

Thursday will be sunny and still pretty warm with highs ranging from the 80s to the 90s. Rapid City will have temperatures return to near 90° by Friday under partly cloudy skies. The weekend will be even warmer with many in the 90s and some spots flirting with triple digits. An isolated storm will be possible late Sunday.

A few showers and storms will be possible on Labor Day, especially into the morning hours. Temperatures will not be as hot with many in the 80s. Tuesday is going to be cooler with highs ranging from the 70s to the 80s, but much warmer air is set to return for the rest of next week.

