Grab your pony and head over to the Sturgis Mustang Rally

By Cyle Clark
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - Motorcycles aren’t the only things that roll into Sturgis during August, because this week is the Sturgis Mustang Rally.

The annual rally features various racing events such as autocross, drag, and barrel racing.

After you win that first-place prize you can head on over to the show and shine and show off your pony.

Taking you across the Black Hills, drivers can enjoy the scenic views of Mount Rushmore state.

“At the end when everyone kind of sees what they did for the week and they look back on it, they all say the same things; I’ll be back next year,” said Jason Childrees with the Mustang Rally.

The Sturgis Mustang Rally brings more than 2,000 cars to the Black Hills.

For a full list of events click here.

