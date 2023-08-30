Final explanation released for draft initiated measure that would legalize recreational marijuana

PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Attorney General’s Office has released the final ballot explanation for a draft-initiated measure proposing the legalization of recreational marijuana by Matthew Schweich of Sioux Falls.

Attorney General Marty Jackley takes no position on any such proposal for purposes of the ballot explanation. He has provided a fair and neutral explanation of the proposed initiated measure to help assist the voters.

This proposed measure would allow individuals who are 21 years of age or older to possess, grow, consume, and distribute marijuana for recreational purposes. It is important to note that this measure does not have any impact on the laws related to hemp. Additionally, it will not alter the existing State laws concerning the medical marijuana program.

State law requires the Attorney General to draft a title and explanation for each initiated measure, initiated constitutional amendment, a constitutional amendment proposed by the Legislature, or referred measure that may appear on an election ballot. The Attorney General’s explanation is meant to be an “objective, clear, and simple summary” intended to “educate the voters of the purpose and effect of the proposed” measure, as well as identify the “legal consequences” of each measure.

If the required 17,509 valid signatures are gathered and approved by the South Dakota Secretary of State’s Office, the proposed constitutional amendment will be placed on the 2024 general ballot. A majority of the votes cast in the general election will be needed to pass the measure.

The Attorney General drafted an explanation after reviewing 15 comments submitted during the 10-day comment period for the proposed amendment.

For more information regarding ballot measures, please visit the Secretary of State’s website.

