Sunny and turning hazy today.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Sunshine continues today with more warm temperatures. Highs are expected to jump into the 80s to low 90s. While it will be sunny, wildfire smoke will return to the area. Hazy conditions are expected for much of Tuesday and into Wednesday morning. The thicket haze will be just east of Rapid City.

Wednesday will be the hottest day of the week with highs in the 90s for much of the area. It will be dry and breezy too, which will lead to elevated fire danger across much of KOTA Territory. Right now, there is a Fire Weather Watch in place for the northeast Wyoming plains for Wednesday afternoon.

Temperatures remain warm Thursday and Friday with 80s to low 90s. Sunshine is expected Thursday, though a few clouds will move through the area Friday. Highs will be in the 90s Saturday and Sunday, which will make for a hot start to Labor Day weekend.

Labor Day itself will be cooler with highs in the 80s. Isolated showers and storms will be possible.

