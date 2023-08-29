Single motorcycle fatal crash in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY, S.D. (KOTA) - A motorcycle crash in Nemo, SD, 3 miles northwest of the city, resulted in the death of one person on Monday evening, August 24.

There has been no release of the name of the person involved pending notification of family members.

According to preliminary crash information, a 1998 Harley Davidson was traveling northbound on Nemo Road when it attempted to pass a road grader in a no-pass zone. A car came around the corner from the opposite direction.

The driver of the motorcycle lost control and came to a final rest behind the road grader along the right shoulder of the road. She became separated from the motorcycle and received life-threatening injuries.

The 59-year-old female driver of the Harley Davidson was taken by life flight to Rapid City Monument Health Hospital. She passed away from injuries sustained in the crash on Monday evening, August 28.

She was not wearing a helmet.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

