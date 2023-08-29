Migrant woman dies after a ‘medical emergency’ in Border Patrol custody in South Texas, agency says

A second migrant has died in federal custody in Harlingen, following a girl's death there in May.
A second migrant has died in federal custody in Harlingen, following a girl's death there in May.(CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARLINGEN, Texas (AP) — A migrant woman died in South Texas after spending less than a day in federal custody, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol announced Tuesday.

Border agents encountered the 29-year-old woman and her family in the Rio Grande Valley on Sunday afternoon, according to a statement from the agency. While she was in custody, she experienced a “medical emergency” and was treated by an on-site medical team and then taken to a hospital in Harlingen where she was pronounced dead, the agency said.

The woman spent less than 20 hours in custody, according to the statement. Agency guidelines state migrants must be processed within 72 hours.

No details were offered about the woman’s medical condition or her nationality.

An investigation, per agency protocol, is underway by the Office of Professional Responsibility. The Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General and the Harlingen Police Department were also notified.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to unattended death near Eglin St.
According to the factual basis statement for case Brewer shot Dillon multiple times with the...
Man pleads guilty to murder on Pine Ridge Reservation
East Middle School student charged with aggravated assault
Classic car auction in Deadwood
Cars sell for half the price of an average home at the Deadwood car auction
Carnival Americana crew wrapping up the 2023 Central States Fair
Record year for the Central States Fair despite metal detector glitches

Latest News

A man rolls an arcade game toward a moving truck as waterfront businesses empty out furniture...
Hurricane Idalia chases Florida residents from the Gulf Coast as forecasters warn of storm surge
FILE - President Joe Biden stands with Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves during the Summit...
Biden talks immigration and trade with Costa Rican President Chaves at the White House
Gov. Ron DeSantis addresses the state ahead of Idalia's landfall. (WCTV)
DeSantis on Idalia: Now is the time to evacuate
Front pages for the Marion County Record's latest weekly edition are displayed on a window at...
A judge told Kansas authorities to destroy electronic copies of newspaper’s files taken during raid