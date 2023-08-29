I loaf National Sandwich Month

Sandwiches are a traditional meal that can be eaten for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.(Cyle Clark)
By Cyle Clark
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 2:33 PM CDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - From delis to kitchen counters, sandwiches are a staple meal for many across the country.

As we wrap up National Sandwich Month, we celebrate the traditional meal.

Whether you stick with something simple like peanut butter and jelly or if you want it fully loaded, this holiday is something everyone can enjoy.

The Bashful Bison recently won an agri-business award from Elevate Rapid City. They say the perfect sandwich is about the ingredients between two slices of bread.

“Our taste buds have evolved, let’s put it that way and that’s what we’re about here at the Bison is making a memory on your mouth, that you’re going to want to remember and come back for,” said Chef Peter Schmidt with the Bashful Bison.

This brings up the age-old question: Is a hot dog a sandwich?

