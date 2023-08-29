Hot with high fire danger Wednesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Temperatures overnight will remain comfortable as lows fall into the 50s and 60s. Skies will be clear, but it will remain hazy.

Wildfire smoke will pull away throughout the day Wednesday. It will be sunny and hot for everyone with highs in the 90s for many. It will be breezy and with the wind, fire danger will be elevated across much of northeast Wyoming, leading to Red Flag Warnings. In western South Dakota, fire danger will range from moderate to high.

Thursday will be sunny and still pretty warm with highs ranging from the 80s to the 90s. Rapid City will have temperatures return to near 90° by Friday under partly cloudy skies. The weekend will be even warmer with many in the 90s and some spots flirting with triple digits. An isolated storm will be possible late Sunday.

A few showers and storms will be possible on Labor Day, especially into the afternoon hours. Temperatures will not be as hot with many in the 80s. Tuesday is going to be cooler with highs ranging from the 70s to the 80s, but much warmer air is set to return for the rest of next week.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.