Hearts for Habitat aims high: $150,000 for homes

By Keith Grant
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Since 2019 the Hearts for Habitat Fundraising Dinner and Auction has raised $260,000, helping families find a home. This year the affordable housing organization is hoping to raise $150,000. This lofty goal is equivalent to building one home.

The Hearts for Habitat Fundraising Dinner and Auction on September 21 is the organization’s largest fundraiser, largely helping the affordable housing crisis in the Black Hills. Tickets should be reserved by September 10, this can be done by visiting Black Hills Habitat or calling (605) 348-9196.

For more information check out the interview with Scott Engmann, with Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity.

